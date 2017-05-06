Penxe, Brits ready for Georgia

Former Border schools rugby stars Yaw Penxe and David Brits have been included in the Junior Springbok squad to take part in the World Rugby U20 Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia from the end of this month.

The tournament, which runs from May 31 to June 18, will see the top U20 players from across the globe do battle for their respective national teams in their quest to be world champions.

Former Queenian, Penxe, has been part of the Southern Kings Super Rugby set-up this year, while former Selbornian, Brits, has been involved in the Western Province structures since last year. Both players will be eager to impress in their first outings for the U20 team.

Penxe, having got his start in Super Rugby and having travelled to Australia with the Kings, will have had a taste of playing in foreign conditions and will be looking to take that experience into the Junior Springbok team.

“It was a surprise to make the team, you never know if you will make the cut or not, so I am happy that I was selected,” Penxe said.

“This is international standard rugby, it is going to be very tough, but I am excited and ready for the tournament.”

Penxe has had three starts for the Kings this season, scoring tries in their losses against the Reds and the Western Force and he will be eager to bring that natural killer instinct for the tryline to the Junior Boks’ set-up.

“I have got loads of experience from playing with the older guys at the Kings and playing across guys who I grew up watching, like Quade Cooper. Seeing them has made me want to scale new heights,” Penxe said.

“I am not taking my place in the team for granted, so I just want to work as hard as I can to make the team and then try and help the team win the world champs.”

Brits has featured on a regular basis in the WP junior teams and is looking forward to the experience of playing for the Junior Boks.

“I am very excited to have made the team, it is something I have worked towards, so it is nice to be rewarded for all the hard work I have put in and it is going to be an honour representing my country,” Brits said.

The Junior Bok squad has been whittled down to a final 28-man travelling group after it started with 86 players, who were invited to assessment camps.

“It is a great bunch of guys who will be heading to the champs,” he said.

“We have good camaraderie among the guys and we all enjoy each others company, which is good for the team and will benefit us going into the tournament.”

After a stellar season for the WP U19 team last year, Brits was awarded the U19 back-line player of the season award, so he has already made his mark in the Cape and will now be aiming to do the same for the Junior Bok team at the world champs.

“If it wasn’t for the team, I don’t think it would have been possible. We had an enormous pack which made it easier for the backs to play off, so I was really honoured to receive that award,” Brits said.

“I think coming down here [to Cape Town] has been the best decision I could have made and I am really enjoying my rugby here.

“But I think it’s important to remember where you come from. Coming from East London and Border, is something I treasure and all the guys here know where I come from and that I went to Selborne, because I am so proud of it.”

The players are currently at a training camp in Stellenbosch and will be at a holding camp from May 21 before they head off to Georgia on May 25.