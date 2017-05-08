Fuzile packs in power

Hot prospect Azinga Fuzile continued with his rising career when he retained his SA featherweight crown and picked up the IBF Africa belt with a dominant decision over old trial horse Sydney Maluleke at the Orient Theatre yesterday.

Fuzile was never in trouble of parting with his belt as he entertained his fans that packed the hall with sublime defensive skills.

Try as he might, Maluleke could not bridge the impregnable Fuzile defence and also could not thwart the fire that came his way.

All the judges saw the Duncan Village star winning his third title in only his seventh bout by scores of 119-111, 119-110 and 117-110.

Going to the last round Maluleke needed a knockout to harbour any aspirations of leaving the pro-Fuzile venue with a win.

Both boxers started cautiously with the feeling all round of nothing to write home about although Fuzile’s looping right from his southpaw stance swung it in his favour.

As the action warmed Fuzile started to open up with his left hook but he often threw it from a very acute angle which made his momentum render his body unbalanced when he missed.

But when the packed hall consisting of his supporters yelled “Makawe”, Fuzile responded in accordance when he unloaded a series of bombs on Maluleke, driving him around the ring.

The defence-orientated local hero again slipped into his shield as he made himself an elusive target for the visitor, who kept throwing punches to the arm.

Fuzile, who appeared calm throughout the proceedings, varied his attack in the fifth round to the body when a series of body shots landed with sickening thuds.

Maluleke took all of them unflinchingly – beckoning to his tormentor to bring it on.

But when his call was answered Maluleke slipped into a clinch to stem the tide, drawing on his wealth of experience.

As the rounds mounted, the fight became a one-sided encounter with Fuzile using Maluleke as target practice while the Limpopo visitor could only hit the gloves in return.

Maluleke used a combination of antics, including clowning after being hit by a clean punch in an effort to deceive the judges.

Maluleke tried to pile up the pressure in the championship rounds by being aggressive, but still his punches could not connect properly.

Other results saw Xolisile Joyi score a third round knock-out over Abongile Tipha in their flyweight clash.

Joyi dug hurtful body shots on the elongated body of Tipha before occasionally going upstairs with a left hook that constantly missed but threatened to do damage if it connected.

The punch finally landed with sickening devastation as it deposited Tipha to the canvas on the seat of his pants.

He finally unsteadily arose and was counted out, a perfect description of a one hitter-quitter.

A Loyiso Mtya-trained southpaw, Siphenathi Dasa, showed traces of another previously produced Mtya protege, Khulile Makheba when he used his awkward southpaw stance to pound a one-sided stoppage win over Balungile Nxozana in the mini-flyweight division.

Holding his guard in an unusual position, Dasa fired with gusto from the first round until Nxozana decided to retire on his stool at the beginning of the fourth round.

It is still too early to compare Dasa to Makheba, but his busy and awkward style showed flashes of brilliance.

Sizwe Sinyabi-trained Sandile Wessels also used his left-handed stance to pound out an unanimous decision over gusty but out-gunned Wandisile Ngqi in their mini-flyweight duel.

Ngqi, from the Xaba boxing club, was used as target practice throughout and at times the bout looked like it would be stopped.

Fuzile’s stablemate at Million Dollar club, Khanyiso Siko, scored a points nod over Aphelele Nkina from Queenstown in another mini-flyweight four rounder.