Selborne pip Queen’s College

In a thrilling encounter Selborne College edged past rivals Queen’s College 14-12 in their extremely competitive derby match at Selborne on Saturday.

In a match that saw both teams dominate during different parts of the match, the difference came from one successful conversion that separated them at the end.

Queen’s College really turned up on the day and led for most of the match, only going behind for the first time during the last 10 minutes of play, so they will be a little disappointed not to have claimed an upset win over Selborne. The home team kicked off the match into a stiff breeze and Queens got onto the front foot immediately, camping in Selborne’s territory during the opening period.

The visitors’ early pressure finally paid off as a scrum in Selborne’s 22m area saw Queen’s College scrumhalf Edumisa Njumba pick up the ball from the baseline, step through the Selborne defence and score in the right-hand corner. Fullback Keith Kroutz then slotted the tricky conversion for a 7-0 lead after eight minutes.

Selborne started working their way back into the match and a penalty in the 17th minute allowed them a chance to set up a line-out deep in the Queens 22m. However, after securing it, they knocked the ball on and the chance was gone.

Three minutes later Selborne received another penalty at the breakdown, just outside the 22m to the right of the posts, with scrumhalf Mitchell Connellan stepping up, but his attempt was pulled to the left of the uprights.

The home side finally got on the board in the 26th minute as a deadly counter-attack from a lost Queen’s College line out near the halfway saw the Selborne backline attack, with fullback Miles Norton making a break down the left-hand touchline before drawing the last defender and popping the ball inside to wing Afika Ndinisa to run in and dot down near the corner flag. Connellan then made up for his earlier miss with a tricky conversion to pull the teams level.

In the 31st minute Selborne lock Stephen Niewenhuizen received a yellow card, with the referee claiming he kneed a player during a Selborne rolling maul. However, despite being down a man, Selborne had a strong end to the half, but were unable to go over as Queens defended admirably, with the teams level at the break.

Queens then started the second half much like the first, as they dominated from the start.

A great early attack saw flank Siya Jwacu make a break down the left hand touchline, before offloading to inside centre Bathandwa Mqhayi with him then making the last pass to wing Sakhele Ngeno who went over in the left-hand corner.

Kroutz missed the conversion, leaving Queens 12-7 up within the first two minutes of the second half.

Queens continued to dominate and had chances to extend their lead but a drop goal attempt hit the uprights and a penalty was missed, which came back to haunt them in the end.

The last 15 minutes of the match was then all Selborne and it was a rolling maul in the 60th minute that saw Selborne hooker Mark Venter go over, with Connellan’s conversion proving the decisive score, as Selborne comfortably saw out the win.

Other matches around the Border saw good home wins for Dale College, beating Stirling 27-5 in King William’s Town; Hudson Park as they thumped Kingswood 41-12, and Cambridge as they beat Port Rex 34-17.