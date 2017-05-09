EC Bees ‘in limbo’ despite log lead

Despite the curtain coming down on the ABC Motsepe League on Saturday it is still unclear whether EC Bees or Future Tigers will represent the Eastern Cape in the promotional playoffs in July.

The log standings show that Bees have won the league with 74 points after beating Tigers 2-0 in their last game of the season at the Bhisho stadium on Saturday.

Tigers finished second with 72 points. However, the Ginsberg outfit might still represent the Eastern Cape in the playoffs to play in the National First Division if the SA Football Association (Safa) deducts three points from Bees for allegedly fielding an improperly registered player.

Tigers lodged the complaint, saying the Bhisho outfit had played an improperly registered player, Anele Jakuja, against Highbury.

Should Safa rule in favour of Tigers, it will finish the season with one point more than their rivals. The verdict was expected last night.

Tigers boss Vukile Mlanjana told the Daily Dispatch yesterday that they believe they have a strong case against Bees.

Mlanjana said Jakuja played for Bees’ feeder team, Bhisho Stars, on March 11 and March 18 against Black Eagles and Birmingham City in the SAB Regional League before turning out for Bees on April 8 against Highbury.

“He can’t play for both teams. He played for both teams even after the Safa window period had closed.

“We believe the player was never cleared by Bhisho Stars because no card was ever sent to Safa BCM,” he said.

Tigers have been widely criticised in soccer circles for wanting to win games in the boardroom.

They were awarded three points after City Lads fielded an improperly registered player, but Safa ruled against them in their case against Lion City on Friday.

But Mlanjana said he did not mind being labelled as wanting to win at all costs.

“Football is regulated with rules and regulations. If there were no rules we wouldn’t need referees.

“I think our people need to be educated about that,” he said.

Mlanjana was confident that Safa would rule in their favour and deduct the three points from EC Bees.

“Even if it doesn’t come out our way we will still have an option to lodge an appeal,” he said.

Safa provincial secretary Isaac Klaas would not comment on the case but said according to the log, Bees had finished top.

“In terms of the weekend’s results, EC Bees became number one and according to the rules they are the ones that will represent the Eastern Cape in the national champions.”

But Bees team manager Zama Nene said even though the log standings show that they have won the league, they were still waiting for the outcome of the case from Safa.

“Because of this uncertainty we are in limbo. We don’t know whether to celebrate fully or not to celebrate fully.

“The guys have gone for a week of resting but I am busy preparing for the playoffs.

“Our plan is that EC Bees will be playing in the playoffs.

“If anything changes, we will take instructions from Safa,” she said.

Asked for clarity on the status of Jakuja, Nene refused to comment. “I have no time to entertain boardroom tactics. Up until the verdict is out, we can’t comment on the player. We will comment after the verdict, whether bad or good,” she said.

Nene said they were surprised when Tigers celebrated after the game.

“They went there saying they are giving us a friendly match.

“Maybe they know something we don’t know.

“But we went there to play soccer, to play what we love and eat.”

National Safa competitions senior manager Thomas Sadike said officials from Safa House would arrive in the city to inspect stadium infrastructure ahead of the July playoffs.