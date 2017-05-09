Junior player set to ace it

Move over Serena Williams, here comes Buffalo City Metro’s Likhona Njokweni.

The budding nine-year-old Mdantsane tennis player hopes to one day be a Grand Slam winner like the American superstar who is her role model.

Through the tennis coaching clinic offered by Tennis Buffalo City (TBC) every Wednesday at the Mdantsane NU1 tennis court, the shy Likhona has taken the first step towards realising her dream of turning professional in the sport.

The Kings College pupil said she was looking forward to hitting the court and honing her skills in practice.

“I enjoy tennis because I’m good at it and last year even my father said I must play it,” she said.

Another young player, Hlelo Vayisi, 10, of Nkululeko Primary School shared the same sentiments.

“Last year, I already wanted to play because I enjoy it. I enjoy watching tennis on TV. I would like to see myself playing on TV one day,” he said.

The coaching clinic, which take the sport to previously disadvantaged areas, has 50 pupils taking part.

They are transported by their schoolteachers from their respective schools in Mdantsane to NU1 where they train.

Vulumzi Junior Primary School teacher Zanele Jack heaped praise on the initiative, saying the sport also teaches the pupils discipline.

“I am proud of these kids because nowadays the youth gets involved in drugs and criminal activities.

“This is a chance for us as a community to start afresh with young people and show them the way,” she added.

Another Vulumzi Junior Primary teacher, Philiswa Cekwana, agreed.

The programme was launched earlier this year.

TBC president Neil Naidoo said the initiative was an important part of the sport. They hope to have tennis played by people of all ethnic backgrounds.

“We want the sport to be accessible to everyone,” he said.

Mdantsane Tennis president and coach Sinethemba Tonisi said the youngsters have taken to the sport and have quickly learnt the rules.

“By next term we want to start hosting matches for schools to play against one another so that by next year they will be able to enter into big competitions and tournaments,” he said.

However, Tonisi explained that since the sport is expensive it might take some time to achieve everything thay everyone wants to achieve.

He vowed that they will keep going despite challenges, taking it one step at a time.

Perhaps through this initiative, the next great South African tennis player might be unearthed from the dusty streets of Mdantsane.