Bulldogs ring changes ahead of EP challenge

The Border Bulldogs have made four changes to their team ahead of tomorrow’s SuperSport Rugby Challenge clash against the Eastern Province Kings to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Bulldogs coach David Dobela has been rotating his team constantly so far this season, as he looks to give as many of his players as possible game time, and the trend continues this weekend with none of the changes injury-enforced.

All of the changes come in the forwards, as the Bulldogs aim to front up to the powerful Kings pack, as they go for their third win of the competition so far.

“I have gone with a big pack. Some of the things we struggled with against SWD were in the scrums and mauls, so I want the guys to put in a big effort in those aspects this weekend,” said Dobela.

“I also wanted to give Lwando Mbenge a chance. He has impressed me in training so I thought it would be good to bring him in, while I think Hendri Storm deserved a break after starting all the games so far and (Lindokuhle) Welemu who was on the bench last weekend just slots straight in alongside (Wandile) Putuma.”

Regular captain Siya Mdaka as well as experienced prop Blake Kyd also return to the line up after having a rest last weekend and they will be eager to make a mark in the match.

“It is great to have their experience back, especially when it comes to the leadership in the team and they will be very important if we are to get the win against EP,” said Dobela.

The unchanged Bulldogs backline will thus be hoping to get some good front foot ball for them to attack from.

“I am happy with what I have seen from the back line so far and I just want them to get used to each other,” said Dobela.

A win for the Bulldogs could see them rise to the top of the South Section log, as current pace setters Western Province, who are unbeaten, have the weekend off.

It will also stand the Bulldogs in great stead with them having a bye next weekend.

“We want to come away from PE with a win. They are our closest rivals and a win will move us another step closer to the quarterfinals,” said Dobela.

“I think that a number of the players will also be out to prove their worth.

“With Putuma and (Ntabeni) Dukisa having been a part of the Kings setup I am sure they will want to remind them what they are capable of and also some of the guys see the success of (Makazole) Mapimpi and (Masixole) Banda and they also want to show their talent.”

The match kicks off at 2.30pm tomorrow afternoon with the Kings vs Sharks Super Rugby match following straight after.

Bulldogs team:

Blake Kyd, Mihlali Mpafi, Lwando Mabenge, Lindokuhle Welemu, Wandile Putuma, Siya Mdaka, Johannes Janse van Rensburg, Sokuphumla Xakalashe, Sinovuyo Nyoka, Oliver Zono, Sonwabiso Mqalo, Lunga Dumezweni, Lundi Ralarala, Michael Makase, Ntabeni Dukisa. Reserves: Mbeko Kota, Yanga Xakalashe, Hendri Storm, Lukhanyo Nomzanga, Bangihlombe Kobese, Siphosethu Tom and Siyasanga Ncanywa