Chippa vow to dig deep

Premier Soccer League survival will be forefront in the minds of both teams when Chippa United play Highlands Park in a much-anticipated relegation battle fixture at Makhulong Stadium tonight.

Chippa interim coach Mbuyiselo Sambu regards the game as one of their toughest and most important matches all this season. A win is vital for both teams as they continue their push to remain within the ranks of South Africa’s top-flight.

Chippa are 14th on the log with 24 points from 27 games. Highlands Park are rock bottom in 16th position with 22 points from 27 matches. Wedged in-between are Baroka who have the same points from the same amount of games as Chippa, with the Eastern Cape outfit superior on goal difference.

“This is going to be one of the toughest games ever, but for us our main focus is to make sure that we master the plan we have,” said Sambu.

“The discipline towards achieving what we want is very important.

“It is also very important for our boys to be very committed towards that game, because if we are okay mentally and physically it will be a plus for us.

“That is what we need for now. We don’t have to be doubtful about the things we are doing.

“There are just minor things we need to work on to ensure we are able to manage the pressure.”

The 33-year-old coach said his team needed to work on their defenders’ level of concentration and also on their finishing.

He said it was just a matter of fine- tuning those areas in order for them to secure the much-needed points.

The former Free State Stars defender said he is aware of how frustrated his players are, as they continue to give their all at training and on the pitch but without reward.

However, Sambu said it is important to keep on pushing the players.

“When you give your all you sometimes I know frustrations will be there but it is important for us to make sure that we keep them motivated.

“Once you get that from them then you will know you are on the right track,” he said.

“We are playing against a team that is playing direct football, but obviously our plan is to make sure that we are aggressive in our attack. Not think about defence much, but we have a technical plan in terms of our defensive discipline.

“This is a do-or-die fixture. We have to make sure that we are aggressive in our attack.”

The coach said his plan is mostly attack-based.

“We need to put Highlands Park under pressure, because if we are going to sit back and wait for them to attack us that will put us under pressure. We do not want to play under pressure. The more we play offensively, the better for us. Once you absorb pressure you run the risk of breaking down.”