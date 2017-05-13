Border stars shine at awards

The Cricket South African Awards day got under way in style as the 2017 CSA Breakfast Awards was held at the Inanda Club in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

The event which was hosted in association with KFC saw the stars of development cricket over the past 12 months honoured at a wonderful ceremony.

The Border region enjoyed considerable success as Border women’s cricket star Angelique Taai picked up the CSA Women’s Provincial Cricketer of the Year award, while Apilile Mapekula was named KFC Mini-Cricket Co-Ordinator of the Year and Joseph Ngqasa received the KFC Mini-Cricket Coach of the Year award, with both of them doing their work in the Kei area.

“We are very excited, well done to the winners, but it is not just about the people who won, we also had a number of people who were nominated which was great to see,” said CEO of Border Cricket Thando Booi.

“It is really encouraging and I am sure it will serve as a motivation for all of us to keep doing the good work that we are doing.”

“With limited resources Border continues to be one of the best regions in the country and for us to compete and be recognised at national level means a lot to us.”

For Taai, her efforts were noted after she helped the Border women’s team gain entry into the top level of women’s cricket.

Being a former Protea player she also passes on a wealth of experience to the younger generation which is invaluable for them.

Mapekula was given the award Ngqasa were the rewarded for their brilliant contribution to grassroots cricket in the Kei area, with Mapekula working tirelessly across the region to get as many kids and schools involved in mini-cricket as possible, while Ngqasa enjoyed a sterling year of coaching at his school, Nomandi Junior Secondary in Port St Johns.

“For these guys to compete with big areas like Gauteng, Western Province and still win it shows that there is talent, dedication, and they might have limited resources and not as many structures in place, but their love of the game is just amazing,” said CSA Manager of Mass Participation Events David Mokopanele.

“For them to achieve what they have is fantastic and it is a focus of cricket South Africa going forward to make sure that we support this region.”

CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat also had a message for all of the awards winners on the morning, with a whole host of other awards being handed out.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate all our winners in this 26th year of our existence,” said Lorgat.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to express appreciation to the many people who work so hard behind the scenes, including our commercial partners, my own staff and those of our Members.”

“I want to also make special mention of our volunteers, for it is their loyal and passionate service that makes cricket world-class in our country.”

Other CSA Breakfast Award Winners:

CSA U15 Player of the Tournament: Ruan Terblance (Boland)

CSA U17 Player of the Tournament: Hermann Rolfes (Northerns)

CSA Learners with Special Needs Player of the Tournament: Bee Yogan Swartz (Steinhal SOS)

CSA Girls U19 Player of the Tournament: Shania-Lee Swart (Mpumalanga)

Coca-Cola Khaya Majola Cricket Week Player of the Tournament: Ruan de Swardt (Northerns)

Coca-Cola U19 Cricketer of the Year: Wiaan Mulder (Gauteng)

Coca-Cola Schools T20 Cricketer of the Year: Craig Meier and Matthew Erasmus (Gauteng)

CSA Blind Cricketr of the Year: Buhle Bidhla (Gauteng)

CSA Deaf Cricketer of the Year: Shamiel Howley (WP)

Multiply T20 Community Cup Cricketer of the Year: Gareth Oliver (Jeppe CC)

CSA Rural Cricketer of the Year: Duvan Grobbelaar (Mpumalanga)

Momentum National Club Championships Player of the Tournament: Heinrich Klaasen (Assupol Tuks)

CSA Student Cricketer of the Year: Lungi Ngidi (University of Pretoria)

Pitchvision Semi-Professional Coach of the Year: Mark Charlton (Northerns)

Pitchvision RPC and Hubs Coach of the Year: Sifiso Clive Mbili (Imbali Hub)

CSA Provinical One-Day Cricketer of the Year: Grant Thomson (Northerns)

Sunfoil Cup Three-Day Cricketer of the Year: Pieter Malan (Western Province)

CSA Groundsman of the Year: Evan Flint

CSA Scorers Association of the Year: Gauteng

CSA Fair Play Award: Multiply Titans