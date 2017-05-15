Bees appeal Safa ruling on Jakuja

Eastern Cape Bees have appealed against a South African Football Association decision to deduct three points and fine them R10 000 for allegedly fielding an improperly registered player.

Safa found Bees guilty of fielding Anele Jakuja in their game against Highbury on April 8 and expunged the three points they won in the game.

Safa also fined Bees R10 000, and the football governing body said the Bhisho outfit had to pay half within 14 days.

The sanction came after Future Tigers lodged a complaint against Bees for fielding Jakuja, whom the Ginsberg side believes was a registered Bhisho Stars – not a Bees – player.

The date of the appeal has been set down for Friday.

This means the team to represent the Eastern Cape in the promotional play-offs is yet to be decided as the saga continues.

Initially, Bees finished the season with 74 points after beating Tigers 2-0 in what was supposed to be the ABC Motsepe League title decider last weekend.

But after the successful complaint by Tigers, this meant that the Ginsberg outfit moved to 72 points – one point above Bees.

Bees team manager Zama Nene confirmed that they had lodged an appeal against the decision.

“As much as I would love to talk about it, I can’t as there are rules and protocols. I have to respect the three parties involved which is myself, Future Tigers and Safa – this is a legal matter now.

“But yes, Bees did lodge an appeal,” she said.

Tigers boss Vukile Mlanjana said Bees’ appeal had nothing to do with them.

“It is their right to appeal. They are appealing against a Safa decision, not against us. We just have to be there as a party that is involved,” Mlanjana said.

“We want this matter to be resolved so we can focus on the playoffs,” he said.

Safa provincial secretary Isaac Klaas said: “EC Bees lodged their appeal to the decision within the specified time in the rules which is 72 hours. The case will be attended to on Friday.”

The matter is likely going to drag on even after Friday as the team losing the case might decide to follow the arbitration route.

Safa head of legal department Tebogo Motlanthe previously told the Daily Dispatch that once the impasse goes to arbitration, whatever decision would be taken would be final and binding on all parties.

The points debacle has divided Eastern Cape soccer fans with some believing that Tigers failed to win on the field and resorted to boardroom tactics.

However, this was strongly dismissed by Mlanjana, saying his team did not do anything that other teams have done before where rules were not properly followed.