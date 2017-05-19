Eric Tinkler has revealed that Cape Town City will be entering the transfer market in the next window‚ looking to create greater competition in the squad to build on their fantastic maiden campaign.

City secured a top-three finish in midweek with a 1-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ and could yet leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns into second on the final day of the campaign.

It means they will definitely be playing in the African Confederations Cup in 2018‚ and possibly even the Champions League‚ which will put more pressure on their squad.

But Tinkler said beyond that he wants to keep his own players on their toes‚ and to keep the opposition guessing about how City will play.

“There are obviously a few new faces that need to come on board‚ but not just because of Africa‚” Tinkler sais.

“This season we were a bit of an unknown quantity but teams now come a lot more prepared defensively to play us.

“We are not going to be an unknown quantity next season – people are going to be seeing us as a serious threat so we need to ensure we obviously bring in quality players that will give us a lot of depth in the squad. Because again you are going to see a very congested season with the (2018 Russia) World Cup.”

Tinkler added that he felt some players in the squad this season were too comfortable in their positions and would benefit from some competition.

“The way you remind our players (that they need to improve) is by the players that you bring in‚ that’s the harsh reality.

“I felt this season that we had a few players who didn’t really have anybody pushing them and you can go into a bit of a comfort zone.

“But next season we want to ensure we don’t have that. And when you are bringing in quality to your team‚ that also lifts the spirits and morale and confidence of the squad to say‚ ‘Hang on‚ we mean business’.”

Tinkler hinted that City would be looking at established PSL stars‚ players with the profile of the likes of Lehlohonolo Majoro and Tshepo Gumede‚ who joined ahead of this season.

“Bringing in those two was very important‚ because you are bringing a ‘name’‚ but also quality and that is important for the morale of the team‚” he said.

No names have been bandied about yet‚ but owner John Comitis caused a stir last week saying he was interested in signing Mamelodi Sundowns’ playmaking star Percy Tau.

While that move looks a non-starter‚ it is perhaps an indication of the calibre of player on the radar of the Cape Town club.