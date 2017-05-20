Chippa eye KO blow

Both Chippa United and SuperSport United are a step closer to making history when the two teams lock horns in what should be a Nedbank Cup semifinal humdinger at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane today (kick-off 3pm).

In fact, the Chilli Boys have already made history by reaching the last four of the Ke Yona spectacle for the first time in the club’s history. For SuperSport, outgoing coach Stuart Baxter is out to make history by helping Matsantsantsa become the first team to successfully defend the cup.

A win for the Tshwane outfit will bring them a step closer to being the most successful team in the Nedbank Cup with three trophies.

But Chippa players Sandile Zuke and Zephaniah Mbokoma believe the Chilli Boys are up to the task of knocking out the defending champions and continue with their good run in the tournament.

Zuke is aware that today’s game will be totally different from their midweek encounter, when Chippa beat the self-same opponents 3-0 in a league clash.

“I think they will bring a different team and they are going to come at us because they will want to get one back since they lost on Wednesday,” he said.

The midfielder and his teammates will be eager to reach the first cup final in the club’s history today. “The guys are motivated and are all looking towards the game, so ja, we’ll put up a fight. We managed to score three goals [on Wednesday] so hopefully we’ll be able to score more goals on the weekend,” he said. Asked how the tournament had been for the team, the midfielder maestro said they had had a touch of luck in some games.

“I wouldn’t say it has been easy. It has been one of those tournaments where maybe sometimes we got lucky with the draws. “Now it’s tough, we’re facing a good team. We must go out there and just play football. We don’t really have an upper hand over them because cup games are totally different,” he said.

“It’s going to be like a final. It’s a cup game so anything is possible.”

Mbokoma said their 3-0 win over SuperSport midweek had boosted the team’s morale and team spirit.

