Ntsila shines on field of dreams

It has been a dream year so far for Southern Kings loose forward Andisa Ntsila.

After cementing his Super Rugby place at the start of the season, his star has just continued to rise, culminating in him being selected for the final Springbok training squad which gathers in Johannesburg from tomorrow.

Ntsila has become a regular starter for the Kings and his immense work in the loose and as a ball carrier, has made him an invaluable asset.

“I am quite happy with how everything has gone so far,” Ntsila said. “Every day at training this year my goal has been to work myself into the starting position and so far it has been going well.”

Ntsila is a Queen’s College old boy but he is not the only ex-Queenian in the Kings mix. Flyhalf Lionel Cronje and wing Yaw Penxe also schooled there.

“It is fantastic and an honour to play alongside both of them and I am very happy to have got this opportunity.”

Ntsila made his Super Rugby debut in July last year when he came off the bench against the Lions at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, before making one more appearance last season.

This year he has played in all 10 of the Kings games so far — either on the flank or at eighthman – and has racked up an impressive 647 minutes of game time.

“The experience this year has been amazing and it gets better every weeko,” Ntsila said.

“It has been breathtaking and I am so grateful of where I am.

“Super Rugby is a massive tournament and the fact that you are playing against some of the best international players in the world week in and week out is fantastic. It motivates me to know that I am playing at this level.”

It has already been the Kings best-ever year, with the team having won an unprecedented four games already, including three in a row and Ntsila believes the success boils down to the belief and togetherness that the coaches have instilled in the players.

