Two Oceans star to be the one to beat

One of the country’s best long distance runners Lungile Gongqa will be headlining the inaugural Africa Day Half Marathon which will be battled out from the Jan Smuts Stadium tomorrow morning.

Gongqa recently won the Two Oceans Marathon and is arguably the biggest name to have confirmed his participation.

“It is wonderful to see that Lungile will be racing here on Sunday,” said race organiser Alex Kambule.

“He is not the only top runner that we are expecting, as I have heard from a number of runners who, because of the money on offer, want to remain anonymous and be a surprise package on the day.”

With a good field expected, action is set to be fierce. However Kambule believes there will also be other motivation for the runners as well.

“It is going to be a very good race, I can vouch for that,” claimed Kambule.

“The advantage of having the race now is that it is a month before the SA Championship in Port Elizabeth, so many of the runners will come and use this race to get themselves ready, especially the runners from inland who will be getting used to the conditions and acclimatising.”

On the local front uncertainty surrounds the participation of the Eastern Cape’s premier long distance runner, Lusapho April, who was expected to take part but will now only make a decision on whether to run later this afternoon.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions.