Good times at Africa Day race

The Africa Day half marathon yesterday produced some good racing on a tough out and back course from the Jan Smuts Stadium to the IDZ, west of the city.

The announcement that Two Oceans winner Lungile Gongqa was coming created some expectation, but he was a no show. That in no way detracted from the performance of others, however.

The race, along with the 10km and 5km, was delayed by half an hour due to a fatal accident on Settlers Way. An event, that while unrelated to the race itself, may well have organisers concerned regardless.

Moses Kiptoo from Nedbank AGN and Precious Mashele from the same stable but out of CGA raced up front, initially with up-and-coming youngster Mariano Essau of Madibaz and Lusapho April in Oxford Striders colours, seeming to stalk them from a metre or so away.

On the return journey the Nedbank athletes were literally flying down Settlers Way shoulder to shoulder. Essau had dropped off the pace and was looking comfortable in third place.

April, who said earlier in the week that he may not run due to a bout of influenza, looked out of sorts and was in fourth place.

Kiptoo went on to win up the final hills finishing in 64:32 while Mashele was second 21 seconds adrift.

Essau held on to third in 65:59, while Voyolwethu Madikiza of Elliot Madeira AC sneaked past April to finish fourth in 68:12.

April will have impressed his followers to have hung in and finished in 68:28.

The women’s race was also dominated up front by visiting runners. The winner, however, was Liziwe Mabona of AMDA in Pretoria, who hails from this neck of the woods. Mabona has close links to Diane and Chris Sandford, who have played a major role in Border Athletics and she comes out of a development programme dating back some years.

Mabona was never challenged as she raced to a sound 79:30 win.

Second was Nedbank WP veteran, Bulelwa Simae in a distant 84:00 and third Ndileka Mvakwendlu in 84:37.

Catherine Skosana of Boxer AC was fourth, while a good venture to the unaccustomed half marathon distance by Cindy Schwulst of Born 2 Run East London saw her finish as the first local lass, and in the prize money.

There was much racing taking place throughout the field with impressive performances in the age groups.

Unfortunately results were not available at time of writing and will be followed up, along with that of the two 10km races over the weekend. in a later report.