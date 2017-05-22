Historic triumph for Selborne

Scenes of jubilation erupted at Selborne College as the final whistle blew Saturday, signalling an upset of epic proportions as the Selborne first XV claimed a nail-biting 20-19 win over Grey College of Bloemfontein in their schools’ derby match-up.

For the second time in three minutes a pitch invasion was sparked by the Selborne pupils after a mix-up with the time meant that Selborne thought they had won the match just after flyhalf Thomas Bursey had scored and scrumhalf Mitchell Connellan converted.

The confusion came after an injury break in the second half when the stadium clock was not stopped.

With Selborne deep on attack in Grey’s 22m, with time on the stadium clock up, a few penalties saw the hosts take tap-and goes.

Bursey eventually spotted a gap and dived over.

Connellan’s conversion saw the fans stream onto the pitch, only for the referee to tell the supporters that the game was not over and a further three minutes was still to be played.

Hearts were then in mouths as with just seconds left in the match Grey were awarded a penalty towards the right hand touch almost on the 10m line. Grey opted to set up a line out in Selborne’s 22m only for them to miss touch.

Connellan then held onto the ball before kicking it out after the referee confirmed the time was up.

Selborne coach Kevin Taylor heaped praise on his charges. “I think it was a massive team effort. Everyone put up their hands and was counted today.

“The guys showed a lot of guts and determination. They wanted it more than in the last few years and today they saw a chance and took it,” he said.

The victory was Selborne’s first over Grey since 1996 with the closest they had come since then a 16-all draw at Selborne in 2011.

“I was the coach in 1996 so for us to have finally got one over them again is wonderful for me,” said Taylor. “They have been the best rugby school in the country over the last 20 to 30 years, so it is a feather in our cap to have beaten them.”

It was the brilliant Selborne defence that won the game in the end as they superbly defended their line on a number of occasions and spoiled much of Grey’s attacking play with good line speed and some massive hits.

The half-time score was

14-10 in the visiting team’s favour and after 55 minutes they were still in front 19-13 until the late Selborne try gave them the lead and soon after the win.

lAnother huge upset on Saturday saw Stirling High School claim a famous 31-28 home win over Queen’s College. Other results: Dale College beat Grens 38-5, Cambridge lost 33-10 to St Andrew’s, and Kingswood thumped Port Rex 49-24.