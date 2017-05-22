New Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is to name “warriors” in his first squad with Itumeleng Khune and Dean Furman the backbone of his selection for the match against Nigeria next month.

“I want to pick a team with a few warriors that will take us to Nigeria and get us a result‚” Baxter said.

The Briton will put on his Bafana hat in the coming days as he contemplates selections ahead the national team’s away 2019 African Nations Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

“It’s important to get the right sort of squad.

“We want to keep an element of development‚ I don’t want to regress but we have to look at players who are coming and ask ‘is this one we can throw in at the deep end in Nigeria?’

“Or ‘should he be on the bench?’ or ‘should he be just be in the squad?’

“The people who are going to have to play are the ones who have been there and done it.

“I don’t mean we suddenly start bringing back the likes of Morgan Gould but you know what I mean.

“Players like Dean and Itu with the experience they’ve got will be important in this kind of game.”

Baxter did not name any others but unveils his squad on Thursday and is looking for power and aggression rather than finesse in his first selection.

That means the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Clayton Daniels could be used in the back but soft-tackling Rivaldo Coetzee could lose his place.

Left-back should be Tebego Langerman but the right back role is up for grabs as Thabo Matlaba and Thapelo Morena have question marks over their defensive ability even if they are handy for attacking down the flanks.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele is the likely choice although Hlatshwayo could go right and Mulomowandau Mathoho slot in alongside Daniels.

Buhle Mkhwanazi‚ ignored by Baxter’s predecessor Shakes Mashaba‚ was the best centre back in the Premier Soccer League this season but is out with injury until at least October.

Baxter’s preference for a transitional style of play means he needs a midfielder with a cutting pass and this is a role for Hlompho Kekana with his club mate Tiyani Mabunda the best man to play as enforcer alongside him.

Furman could double up as fetcher‚ confining Andile Jali to the bench‚ even though the former Orlando Pirates player has a feisty desire to win and his testy demeanor would be handy in the cauldron that is expected in Nigeria on June 10.

There is also Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ exemplifying an abundance of midfield talent that contrasts with Baxter’s options upfront.

The Cape Town City duo of Lebogang Manyama and Aubrey Ngoma provide pace for the counter attacks with Kermit Erasmus another option‚ even if he has a penchant for ducking out of physical challenges.

Baxter’s preference for hard men means Keegan Dolly‚ Thulani Serero and Percy Tau might find it hard to get a place in his initial selection while starlet Phakamani Mahlambi is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.