Battle lines drawn for ABC Motsepe playoffs

The nine teams that will battle it out in the ABC Motsepe playoffs can now prepare for the much-anticipated games that will determine which teams will be promoted to the First National Division next season.

Two NFD places will be up for grabs when the nine provincial champions lock horns in the promotional playoffs to be played in Buffalo City Metro from June 5 to June 11.

Eastern Cape champions, EC Bees were drawn in Group B alongside Kwazulu-Natal champions Uthongathi, Zizwe United of the Western Cape and Northern Cape’s.

In what appears to be a group of death, Acornbush of Mpumalanga will tussle with Super Eagles from the Free State, The Dolphins of Limpopo, North West champions Buya Msuthu and either Maccabi or Vaal Professionals who will represent Gauteng.

The Gauteng champions will be decided in the boardroom on Thursday.

Winners from both groups will gain promotion to the NFD. They will also battle it out for the third tier trophy and R800 000 prize money. The runners up will walk away with R400 000 while a total of R300 000 will be donated of youth soccer projects that will be chosen by the two teams, the SA Football Association and the Motsepe Foundation.

Aconbush and Super Eagles will get the playoffs underway on Monday at the Jan Smuts Stadium in East London at 12.30pm.

Buya Msuthu will play the second game of the playoffs at 3pm against the yet to be confirmed Gauteng champions.

Bees will only take to the field at 9am on Wednesday against Uthongathi.

In a statement after Tuesday’s draw, Motsepe Foundation general manager Nozipho Xulu said they were proud to be associated with the venture as it “talks directly to the heart of development”.