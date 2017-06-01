Bees fired for a top group spot

Eastern Cape Bees go into next week’s ABC Motsepe playoffs as hot favourites to top Group B.

But their opponents, Western Cape champions Zizwe United, Uthongathi of Kwazulu-Natal and Mainstay United, who will be representing the Northern Cape, will not be a walk in the park either.

The three teams have an advantage of analysing Bees by watching the team’s game against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

For the “Crazy Gang”, the three teams are like closed books to them – something that will make the Western Cape, KZN and Northern Cape champions difficult opponents.

Perhaps Zizwe United will pose the greatest threat to Bees.

But by the time Bees play against the Western Cape side on Friday, their fate might already be decided as they will first play against the KZN and Northern Cape champions on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Zizwe United general manager Michael Siheke told the Daily Dispatch yesterday that they would give their best in all the games.

“We’re not here just to add numbers. We’re here to compete. We believe that the Western Cape stream is the toughest in all the provinces because you don’t just have two teams competing for position one but about nine.

“We fancy our chances of gaining promotion to the NFD,” he said.

Siheke admitted that playing at home Bees will be tough.

“But fortunately we will play them in the final game. But that game will be like a final on its own. Fortunately we had our assistant coach watching them in their game against Orlando Pirates without anyone knowing about it.

“They also have players from Cape Town which we know very well. We also had someone play against Future Tigers in that game they were both celebrating,” he said.

Siheke said they had been in Port Elizabeth since Sunday preparing for the playoffs. The 22 man squad will arrive in East London on Sunday.

“It will be like playing at home because most of us are from the Eastern Cape. We are workers in the Western Cape.

“We are bringing 22 players and 15 are from the Eastern Cape. We are very confident of our chances,” he said.

Siheke said they had hoped to be in the same group as Acornbush.

“They beat us in extra time of the Nedbank Cup so we were hoping to finish what we started in Bloemfontein but it didn’t happen,” Siheke said.

With six players boasting of PSL and NFD experience, perhaps Zizwe United have reasons to be confident of playing second tier football next season.

Former FC Cape Town striker Mpho Erasmus will lead the assault and hope to continue with his impressive form in front of goals.

Erasmus netted an impressive 37 times to finish the season as the Western Cape ABC Motsepe League leading goalscorer.

The experience of former Black Leopards man Luyolo Mapolisa, Khanyiso Matomane, formerly with Chippa United, Siyabonga Nontshinga, who at one stage was in the books of Bay United, former Thanda Royal Zulu and FC Cape Town player Blessing Makhathini and ex- Mthatha Bucks star Thobelani Maneli will also be vital for the Cape side.