World’s quickest KO

East London boxer Zolani Tete broke a world record for the fastest end of a world title championship when he knocked out compatriot Siboniso Gonya of KwaZulu-Natal in 11 seconds at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland at the weekend.

The short fight broke the record held by Puerto Rican WBO super-bantamweight champion Daniel Jimenez who stopped Harald Geier in 17 seconds in 1994.

Tete also retained the WBO bantamweight belt with the win.

The southpaw champion had promised that the fight would end inside four rounds, describing Gonya as being not in his league.

According to Tete’s manager Mla Tengimfene, Last Born had told his handlers about what was going to happen once the bell sounded.

“I asked him just before we walked into the ring which of the things we practised in training was he going to do first and he said he would not jab but throw a ‘monstrous hook’,” Tengimfene said from Belfast.

Indeed Tete did not even set up his fight-ending punch with a jab as he threw the right hook, which proved to be the only punch of the fight.

The punch landed flush on Gonya’s unprotected chin before depositing him to the canvas six seconds into the fight.

The referee picked up the count but stopped it when he realised Gonya needed immediate medical attention.

The challenger remained stricken for close to five minutes as medical personnel frantically tried to revive him.

This made it impossible for Tete to celebrate his historical feat as he was concerned for Gonya’s safety.

Gonya finally recovered but he was taken straight to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The sudden end to the fight was reminiscent of heavyweight duels featuring Mike Tyson when he used to end bouts while people were still streaming into the venue.

But even Tyson could not end his bouts as fast as Tete did and the Mdantsane boxer’s name will forever be etched in the history books for his devastating victory.

Besides the shell-shocked crowd, Gonya’s handlers also could not believe what had transpired with his KwaZulu-Natal promoter Thulani Magudululela being in total bewilderment.

When asked by the Daily Dispatch what happened, Magudulela said: “ I do not know. All I saw was Tete throwing a big right hook and Gonya was down and out.”

The fight capped a brilliant run by the 29-year-old champion who was making the first defence of the title he was awarded after beating Filipino Arthur Villanueva in Leicester in April.

Tengimfene said his charge would now chase for a unification clash with other champions in the division, including Ryan Burnett who holds the IBF and WBA titles.

While the fight was held in Burnett’s backyard, the Irishman did not attend, possibly to avoid comparisons with the WBO champion.

“Burnett did not come to the fight but that did not stop people from demanding him to face Zolani,” Tengimfene said.

“We are hoping he will not run forever but if he could not even be present at a fight involving a boxer holding a world title in his division, I am not holding my breath.”

The win was Tete’s 21st by a stoppage with 26 wins against three losses.

Gonya suffered his second loss in 13 bouts.

Tete and his camp are expected to arrive at the East London Airport at 11.30am today.