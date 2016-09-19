Just hours after news of Mandoza’s death rocked the nation his manager Kevin Ntaopane and his son Tokollo Tshabalala have opened up about the kwaito star’s final moments.

Speaking during a live interview on SABC News‚ an emotional Kevin broke down in tears as he remembered Mandoza’s final days with him.

The kwaito legend bravely took to the stage last weekend to perform at the Thank You SABC Concert despite doctor’s orders.

“He was sick and was under doctor’s orders but he said I’m going to perform and prove to the people that I’m not dead. I’ll die on the stage‚ I’ll die singing‚ I was born to do this. And no sickness is going to stop Mandoza. As he died in my arms this morning‚” Kevin said.

Mandoza’s son Tokollo fought back tears as he spoke about his father.

“I think I’m just happy that my dad died a proud man because he had everything he wanted in life. Every time he’d tell me that he never got a chance to spend time with his dad‚ so all he ever wanted was to raise his children‚” Tokollo said.

Tokollo added that Mandoza told him to be strong.

“When I’m gone one day I need you to be strong‚” my father always told me.

Mandoza died on Sunday after a long-standing battle with cancer‚ which had spread to his brain. It was confirmed by his family last week that doctors had detected a tumour in his brain‚ and that he was in a serious yet stable condition.