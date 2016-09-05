Our beautiful weddings

SEND your wedding or traditional wedding pictures to Alan Eason, Daily Dispatch, PO Box 131, East London, 5200 or deliver it to our Daily Dispatch offices in Quenera Drive, Beacon Bay or e-mail it to us.When e-mailing your photo to weddings@dispatch.co.za, use a resolution of 150dpi so that it can be enlarged.
Onke Nomnqa tied the knot with Noncedo Duba at Cofimvaba on 09 July 9 this year Picture: SONGEZO NOMNGA
José and Shereen Mager were joined in matrimony at the Kapenta Bay Hotel in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal
Sakhele Plaatjie and Ndinani Bolotini were married at St Saviour’s Church in East London
Fred Dicks and Salome Pretorius said ‘I do’ in Bloemfontein
Sureka Sahadeva and Nishaan Rooplall married at Kendra Hall in Durban
Bernadine Walters and Matthew D Adams said ‘I do’ at Oaks Farm, in Croydon, in the UK Picture: CHANELLE KNAPP PHOTOGRAPHY
Wynand Roets and Charissa Wiggill married at the NG Kerk in Amalinda