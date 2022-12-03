×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

More than 30 militants, two soldiers killed in insurgent clash in Mozambique

By Bhargav Acharya - 03 December 2022
Security analysts have said the SADC military operation in Mozambique is unable to confine insurgents to Cabo Delgado in the north and that the Islam-inspired rebels could be preparing for 'a giant leap' south.
Security analysts have said the SADC military operation in Mozambique is unable to confine insurgents to Cabo Delgado in the north and that the Islam-inspired rebels could be preparing for 'a giant leap' south.
Image: Supplied

More than 30 militants and two soldiers were killed in a clash in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) mission to Mozambique (SAMIM) said this week.

The soldiers belonging to the SAMIM forces were killed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on Tuesday and were from Tanzania and Botswana, the mission said.

The insurgency in Mozambique has claimed thousands of lives and disrupted multibillion-dollar natural gas projects since it broke out in 2017.

“SAMIM Force can confirm ... terrorists in excess of 30 were killed and a sizeable number of weapons, ammunition and equipment confiscated,” it said..

Reuters

Ramaphosa extends deployment of SA troops in Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of SA soldiers to the northern parts of Mozambique, which have been ravaged by terrorists.
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge