Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono honoured with anti-corruption award

In December 2021, Zimbabwe High Court dropped charges of inciting violent antigovernment protests against Chin’ono. He was also cleared of communicating false information by the same court.

Chin’ono said the award is an important milestone for him and Zimbabwe.

“This is an important milestone not just for me, but for my country, which is struggling to move ahead because of unprecedented looting of public funds and abuse of the judiciary.

"I want to pay great tribute to my social media followers, who have been a great source of information and support throughout my persecution by the Zimbabwean government. I also want to thank my lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Doug Colart, Harrison Nkomo, Gift Mtisi and the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.”