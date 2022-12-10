The body of Zambian Lemekhani Nyirenda, who died fighting for Russia in Ukraine in September, is expected in his home country on Sunday.
Russia has told Zambia it pardoned Nyirenda, a prisoner, to fight in Ukraine, where he was killed, the Southern African country's foreign affairs minister Stanley Kakubo said on Friday.
Russia previously announced that Nyirenda had been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, prompting Zambia to ask how he had ended up fighting in the war.
Kakubo said Russia's foreign affairs minister Sergei Lavrov told him by telephone that Nyirenda was pardoned on August 23 to join the military operation, in exchange for an amnesty.
Body of Zambian prisoner who died fighting for Russia in Ukraine expected home on Sunday
“We were informed that Russia allows for prisoners to be provided an opportunity for pardon in exchange for participation in the special military operation,” Kakubo said.
According to Nyirenda's father, he had been serving a nine-year jail sentence on the outskirts of Moscow for a drug offence when he was “conscripted” to fight.
Kakubo said Nyirenda's remains had arrived in Moscow on Friday.
Russia has also informed Zambia that money owed to Nyirenda, together with all the documentation relating to his amnesty, recruitment and death, would be handed to a Zambian representative who would accompany the body, the minister said.
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said last month the Zambian student had been fighting for his Wagner Private Military Group.
The Wagner group has launched large recruitment drives in Russian prisons, looking to send more fighters into Ukraine to support the faltering Russian invasion.
Reuters
