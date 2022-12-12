Nigeria on Monday removed Covid-19 testing requirements for international travellers and it was no longer mandatory to wear masks on flights and inside airport buildings, the airlines regulator said.
In a notice to airlines, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said travellers to and from Nigeria did not need to undergo Covid-19 tests irrespective of their vaccination status.
The authority said travellers above 60 years and those with comorbidities were encouraged to use face masks.
Nigeria has recorded 266,381 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 3,155 deaths.
Reuters
Nigeria scraps Covid-19 tests for international travellers
Image: 123RF/TRAVNIKOV STUDIO
