Africa

Nigeria scraps Covid-19 tests for international travellers

By MacDonald Dzirutwe - 12 December 2022
Stock image.
Image: 123RF/TRAVNIKOV STUDIO

Nigeria on Monday removed Covid-19 testing requirements for international travellers and it was no longer mandatory to wear masks on flights and inside airport buildings, the airlines regulator said.

In a notice to airlines, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said travellers to and from Nigeria did not need to undergo Covid-19 tests irrespective of their vaccination status.

The authority said travellers above 60 years and those with comorbidities were encouraged to use face masks.

Nigeria has recorded 266,381 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 3,155 deaths.

Reuters

