×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Botswana's ex-president Ian Khama asks court to set aside arrest warrant

By Brian Benza - 06 January 2023
Ian Khama has asked the high court in Gaborone for the warrant against him to be set aside or for its execution to be stayed, citing a lack of evidence for his prosecution. File image
Ian Khama has asked the high court in Gaborone for the warrant against him to be set aside or for its execution to be stayed, citing a lack of evidence for his prosecution. File image
Image: Alon Skuy

Botswana's former president Ian Khama has filed an urgent court application seeking to strike down an arrest warrant issued against him by a magistrate last week.

Khama, whose father Seretse Khama was Botswana's founding president, is in a dispute with his successor and incumbent President Mokgweetsi Masisi which resulted in him quitting the governing Botswana Democratic Party in 2019.

The warrant was issued after Khama, who has been living in South Africa since November 2021, failed to turn up in court to answer charges laid against him in April.

They include unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and procuring the registration of a firearm by false pretence.

Botswana accuses South Africa of withholding evidence in Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe case

Prosecutors say they need the evidence to prosecute a money laundering case that implicates the SA mining magnate and former president Ian Khama
News
2 years ago

Khama has asked the high court in Gaborone for the warrant against him to be set aside or for its execution to be stayed, citing a lack of evidence for his prosecution, court papers released on Thursday showed.

“The warrant of arrest threatens my right to liberty in circumstances where I have committed no crime ... should this warrant of arrest not be stayed or set aside ... I would suffer irreparable harm which cannot be compensated for in any form,” he said in the filing.

His lawyer said Khama is still waiting to be given a date for the hearing. Khama has missed court appearances since he was charged in April, saying he feared for his life in Botswana.

Khama is now the patron of a splinter political party, the Botswana Patriotic Front.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...