Sudan's leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Sunday that the country's army will be brought under the leadership of a new civilian government.
Speaking before a session for security and army reforms in Khartoum Burhan said his country will build a military force that will not intervene in politics and will be trusted by the Sudanese people in building a modern and democratic state.
More than a year after the military took power in a coup, the military and its former civilian partners and other political forces have agreed on a framework to form a new transitional government and write a new constitution to be announced next month.
Sudan army to be under leadership of civilian government
Image: REUTERS/ Sarah Meyssonnier/ Pool/ File Photo
