×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

UN court finds Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga unfit for trial

By Stephanie van den Berg - 07 June 2023
Kabuga is accused of bankrolling and arming the ethnic Hutu militias that waged the 100-day killing spree against Rwanda's Tutsis and moderate Hutus. Rwanda's most wanted fugitive, he was arrested on Saturday in a Paris suburb.
Kabuga is accused of bankrolling and arming the ethnic Hutu militias that waged the 100-day killing spree against Rwanda's Tutsis and moderate Hutus. Rwanda's most wanted fugitive, he was arrested on Saturday in a Paris suburb.
Image: 123RF/ Stockstudio44

Judges at a UN war crimes court in The Hague have ruled geriatric Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, 90, is unfit to stand trial but in a decision published on Wednesday said slimmed down legal proceedings can continue.

“The trial chamber finds Kabuga is no longer capable of meaningful participation in his trial,” a decision published on the court's website said.

However, instead of halting the trial, the judges said they would set up an “alternative finding procedure that resembles a trial as closely as possible, but without the possibility of a conviction”.

Reuters 

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga pleads not guilty at UN court

A UN court registered a plea of "not guilty" for Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga at his lawyer's request on Wednesday after he remained ...
Africa
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Biden Falls During Air Force Commencement Ceremony
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death