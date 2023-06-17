×

Africa

Air strike kills 17 people, including five children, in Sudanese capital: health authorities

By Reuters - 17 June 2023
Smoke rises from a building near a military complex containing an arms factory in southern Khartoum, Sudan, on June 7 in this screen shot from a social media video.
Image: Altaher Hassan IBN AWF/ REUTERS

Sudanese health authorities said 17 people, including five children were killed in an air strike in southern Khartoum on Saturday.

“Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people with five children amongst them and the destruction of 25 homes,” the health department of the Sudanese capital said in a post on its Facebook page.

