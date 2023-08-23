Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said voting times will be extended “by the length of their delay”.
“ZEC would like to advise the public that polling stations which opened late will have their voting times extended by the length of time of the delay, such that they run for 12 continuous hours,” said the electoral commission.
ZEC added that only 23% of polling stations opened on time at 7am in Harare and in the second city, Bulawayo, 75% were open by 8am.
Meanwhile, some of those who couldn’t find their names on the voters’ roll decided to throw in the towel.
“I’m going back home, l can’t find my name on the voters’ roll. It saddened me not to vote, l wanted to exercise my right to vote. I am just tired,” said a young Zimbabwean.
Some Zim voting stations still without ballot papers 7 hours into elections
Image: Sharon Mazingaizo
Zimbabweans were growing increasingly fatigued and frustrated on polling day as winding queues moved at a snail's pace, if at all, at voting stations.
Voting was meant to have started at 7am but got off much later. Adding to this frustration, some voters could not find their names on the voters’ roll.
Some polling stations had not received their ballot papers seven hours after voting was meant to start.
In Epworth, an impoverished township just 15km outside Harare, voters have been waiting to cast their votes since 7am.
Tendai Murenga, a 32-year-old civil servant told TimesLIVE that the ballot papers have not been delivered to the polling station.
“I have been at the polling station since 7am but the ballot papers haven’t arrived, we are just waiting. People are panicking about the delay and I am worried that I will not be able to cast my vote,” said Murenga.
Image: Sharon Mazingaizo
Opposition leader of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa, urged people to vote, saying: “Do not get frustrated. Be patient. Be vigilant. Never give up.”
Incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa cast his vote in his hometown of Kwekwe, 175km southwest of Harare, saying he was confident of winning.
