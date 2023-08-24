×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Putin to Brics: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies

By Reuters - 24 August 2023
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the Brics summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the Brics summit in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Brics summit in South Africa on Thursday that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries, and that it would remain a reliable partner for food and fuel supplies.

In a video link, Putin said Russia had more than 30 energy projects in African countries, adding that Russian fuel supplies would help African governments to contain price rises.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says