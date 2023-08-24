Resilient Zimbabweans sleep outside polling stations as voting extended

“We spent the night having positive conversations about the future of the country. We are determined to vote. That’s why we decided to sleep here at the polling station and we could not leave until we cast our vote,” said one voter in the high-density suburb of Glen Nora, 9km from Harare.
“We don’t understand how polling stations can run out of ballot papers. There's a lot of distrust — it [leads to] concerns about rigging of the elections, [as] happened in previous elections,” he continued.
Marvellous Mukoni said she arrived before dawn on Thursday and waited patiently in line.
“I think there needs to be more transparency. In all my years of voting, l have never experienced this type of election. When l heard that voting has been extended l came here to my polling station to cast my vote. I am voting to determine the quality of life for my grandchildren. For the sake of future generations, a better life and a working economy,” she said.
On his social media page on Thursday, Mnangagwa said the extension symbolised democracy.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Determined Zimbabweans slept at polling stations as voting in presidential and parliamentary elections continued for a second day in some parts of the country.
On Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave notice that polling would be extended in 40 wards in three of the 10 provinces, including parts of the capital, Harare.
Those who slept outside voting stations hoping to mark their ballot papers started small fires to stay warm as they waited.
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin
On his social media page on Thursday, Mnangagwa said the extension symbolised democracy.
“Voting has been extended. Democracy thrives when every voice is heard. Extending the voting period reflects our commitment to inclusivity and the strength of our democratic ideals. Let us embrace this opportunity to shape our nation's future together,” he said.
Chipo Goto, 43, went to a polling station on Wednesday with a baby on her back, where she waited for five hours.
“I can wait some more. I was determined to not leave before voting. I am voting for my baby. l want a good future for him. I went to school, have a university degree, but there are no jobs. I want my son to have a good future,” said Goto.
On Thursday, parliamentary results started to trickle in. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has given a five-day deadline.
