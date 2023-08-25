Zim election not entirely free and fair, observers declare

In their preliminary reports, the Sadc Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), AU and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa COMESA accused the organisation of “electoral intimidation”.
With vote counting under way, the EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has criticised the way the election in Zimbabwe was conducted.
On Friday, EU EOM chief observer Fabio Massimo Castaldo presented their preliminary statement on the August 23 elections in Harare, saying the “curtailed rights and lack of level playing field” in the poll was “not always conducive to voters making a free and informed choice”.
The EU EOM mission was invited by the government to observe the election. The mission comprises 150 observers from the 27 EU member states.
“The legal framework could provide an adequate basis to conduct elections in line with international standards espoused by Zimbabwe, if implemented properly,” Castaldo said.
“Ultimately the elections fell short of many regional and international standards, including key principles of equality, universality, transparency and accountability.”
The EU EOM said while it assessed election day as having been “largely calm”, the election process overall was hampered by significant issues regarding the independence and transparency of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).
“The ZEC missed opportunities to increase public trust in the integrity of voting and results management.”
The chief observer also added that the “the passing of regressive legal provisions and acts of violence and intimidation resulted in a climate of fear”.
About 40 people — including election monitors from civil society groups Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) and Election Resource Centre (ERC) — were arrested.
Commenting on the arrests, Castaldo said: “The violent arrest of members of accredited citizen observer organisations ZESN and ERC, who exercised their constitutional rights, on August 23, is of great concern. Both organisations are credible and respected human rights defenders.”
Meanwhile, regional observers have raised concern about a “shadowy” organisation, Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ), which they accused of intimidating voters.
