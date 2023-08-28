UN secretary-general raises concern about situation in Zimbabwe

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has raised concern about the situation in Zimbabwe where election tensions are rising after a disputed election.
Guterres' spokesperson Florencia Soto Niño said: “The secretary-general is closely after developments in Zimbabwe's elections. He is concerned about the arrest of observers, reports of voter intimidation, threats of violence, harassment and coercion.
“The secretary-general calls on political leaders and their supporters to reject violence, threats of violence or incitement to violence, and to ensure human rights and the rule of law are fully respected.”
“The secretary-general calls on political actors to peacefully settle disputes through established legal and institutional channels and urges the competent authorities to resolve disputes in a fair, expeditious and transparent manner to ensure the results are a true reflection of the will of the people.”
On Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the governing Zanu-PF was re-elected for a second and last term. Mnangagwa received 52.6% of the vote, beating his challenger, main opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa, who garnered 44%.
On Sunday, Chamisa, speaking on X, formerly Twitter, called the results “a blatant and gigantic fraud” before declaring victory at a press conference in Harare. “We are the leaders. We are surprised Mnangagwa has been declared leader.”
Mnangagwa dismissed allegations of fraud. “I competed with them and I am happy I have won the race. Those who feel the race was not run properly should know where to go to,” he said at his official residence on Sunday in Harare.
The CCC said they are checking the results. “The CCC has initiated a comprehensive citizen’s review of the vote count,” said spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi.
Election observers from the EU, the Commonwealth and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), the Carter Centre, AU and the Common Market for Southern and Eastern Africa (COMESA), said the election failed to conform to regional and international standards.
Rising political tensions have sparked fears of post-election violence, and police said they deployed officers to “maintain law and order”.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has deployed police officers throughout the country to maintain law and order. The ZRP is fully aware of attempts by some political activists to mobilise groups of people to move in small numbers and come to Harare for purported briefing and popcorn demonstration under the guise of citizen voter audit or verification,” said the police.
TimesLIVE
