The spokesperson for Zimbabwe's main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Promise Mkwananzi fled the country, after police offered a cash reward for information leading to his location.
Zimbabwe Republic Police assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi had defaulted court proceedings and was wanted regarding an outstanding arrest warrant for offences allegedly committed in 2019.
The police named two other wanted suspects in a case of assault and malicious damage to property after they allegedly set a vehicle on fire in Harare on August 23.
“Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing two counts of contravening the Criminal Law) Act. The suspect defaulted court proceedings and was issued with a warrant of arrest.
“Clayd Mahozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi are facing three counts of assault and malicious damage to property after allegedly beating four complainants and setting their vehicles on fire in Sunningdale, Harare on August 23 2023.
“A reward of $1,000 (about R19,100) is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects,” police said.
CCC spokesperson flees country after Zimbabwe police offer cash reward for information on whereabouts
Image: 123RF/Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting
The spokesperson for Zimbabwe's main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Promise Mkwananzi fled the country, after police offered a cash reward for information leading to his location.
Zimbabwe Republic Police assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi had defaulted court proceedings and was wanted regarding an outstanding arrest warrant for offences allegedly committed in 2019.
The police named two other wanted suspects in a case of assault and malicious damage to property after they allegedly set a vehicle on fire in Harare on August 23.
“Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing two counts of contravening the Criminal Law) Act. The suspect defaulted court proceedings and was issued with a warrant of arrest.
“Clayd Mahozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi are facing three counts of assault and malicious damage to property after allegedly beating four complainants and setting their vehicles on fire in Sunningdale, Harare on August 23 2023.
“A reward of $1,000 (about R19,100) is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects,” police said.
Zimbabwe SOEs outdo one another in printed congratulatory messages for President Mnangagwa
Mkwananzi led a movement, Tajamuka-Sesijikisile, launching protests against the government since 2016. On August 1 2018 Mkwananzi was arrested and later granted bail after his appearance in court facing charges of public violence during a demonstration.
On the social media platform X, Mkwananzi said on Thursday evening he had fled the country because police want to detain him “for no crime other than speaking out against a sham election”.
“Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a sham election, I have left the country. I will continue to do my work and fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved, which is not long, trust me.”
“I wish to reiterate I have no pending cases with the police. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me. My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine. Let us remain peaceful, vigilant and focused on ensuring Zimbabwe holds a fresh and free election.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos