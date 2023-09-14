“I spent the whole of yesterday in disbelief, wondering if l am going to wake up and will it still be there. Yes, l was quite surprised but up to the task,” said Mnangagwa.
Little is known about Zimbabwe's new deputy finance minister.
His LinkedIn profile cites him as a venture capitalist with a company that focuses on “investing in financial services, mining, real estate and construction within Zimbabwe and the Southern African region”.
He obtained a bachelor of science degree from Drake University in the US and a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe.
At the age of 26, he was appointed as a board member of a state-owned mortgage lender National Building Society (NBS).
Mnangagwa’s son ‘elated and in disbelief’ over his deputy finance minister appointment
Image: LinkedIn/ David Kuda Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 34-year-old son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, who has been appointed as deputy minister of finance, says his appointment came as a shock to him.
Addressing journalists at the swearing in of deputy ministers at State House earlier this week, Mnangagwa’s son said he was elated but was aware this was a huge responsibility.
“I am actually elated but there is quite a huge expectation as deputy minister coming into one of the toughest portfolios and also, [there is] expectation from my constituency which is the youth.
“But l am excited to receive my mandate from my immediate boss Prof Mthuli Ncube who will be dispensing my duties and to be an extra deck of hands to the team. The next few days will be familiarisation with the numbers and what’s going on behind the curtain,” he said.
“I spent the whole of yesterday in disbelief, wondering if l am going to wake up and will it still be there. Yes, l was quite surprised but up to the task,” said Mnangagwa.
Little is known about Zimbabwe's new deputy finance minister.
His LinkedIn profile cites him as a venture capitalist with a company that focuses on “investing in financial services, mining, real estate and construction within Zimbabwe and the Southern African region”.
He obtained a bachelor of science degree from Drake University in the US and a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe.
At the age of 26, he was appointed as a board member of a state-owned mortgage lender National Building Society (NBS).
Mnangagwa’s son is the Zanu-PF youth quota MP in the Midlands province. The youth quota is made up of 10 candidates aged 21-35, chosen by proportional representation based on constituency votes.
His appointment to a high-ranking position has caused public outrage in the country. The main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said the new cabinet “failed the credibility and legitimacy test”.
Mnangagwa tells those unhappy with his cabinet to appoint their own ... when they become president
Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that people related to the president are not disqualified from positions in government.
“We are lucky when in the election of MPs there are people with professional qualifications and good experience in the pool the president has to pick ministers from. If some of those happen to be related to him, that doesn’t disqualify them for nomination on that basis only. They are also Zimbabweans,” said Mangwana.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos