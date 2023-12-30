×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Stowaway found in Air Algeria plane undercarriage at Paris airport critical

By Reuters - 30 December 2023
A stowaway was found alive but in a critical condition in the undercarriage bay of an Air Algeria airplane from Oran at Paris Orly airport on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
A stowaway was found alive but in a critical condition in the undercarriage bay of an Air Algeria airplane from Oran at Paris Orly airport on Thursday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ chalabala

A stowaway was found alive but in critical condition in the undercarriage bay of an Air Algeria airplane at Paris Orly airport on Thursday morning, a security source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The person was in a life-threatening condition and was being treated at a nearby hospital, the source said.

The plane was coming from the Western Algerian town of Oran, a two-and-a-half hour flight from Paris.

Two South Koreans released after being kidnapped in Nigeria

Two South Koreans kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria earlier this month have been released safely, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Africa
2 days ago

Stowaways in the unpressurised wheel-houses and cargo holds of planes can face temperatures of between -50°C and -60°C, as well as a lack of oxygen.

In 2019, the body of a suspected stowaway fell hundreds of metres from a plane flying over southwest London, landing in the garden of a man's home, just missing him as he sunbathed.

In 2015, the body of a stowaway on a British Airways flight from Johannesburg to Heathrow landed on a shop in Richmond, southwest London. A second stowaway survived the 10-hour flight and was found in the undercarriage of the plane.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...