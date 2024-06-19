Zambia plans to import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania after drought cut production by more than 50%, information minister Cornelius Mweetwa said on Wednesday.
Zambia's maize production in the 2023/24 crop season is expected to decrease to 1.5-million tons from 3.2-million tons the previous season, according to a crop forecasting survey.
"The government has reached an initial agreement with the Tanzanian government to import 650,000 tons of white maize," Mweetwa said in a statement announcing cabinet decisions.
Agriculture minister Mtolo Phiri said in parliament on Tuesday the country suspended maize exports following a deficit of 2.1-million tons and would import the staple grain.
Reuters
Zambia plans to import 650,000 tons white maize from Tanzania
Image: Philimon Bulawayo/REUTERS
Reuters
