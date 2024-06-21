'It won't be a crime to love:' Namibian court declares laws banning gay sex unconstitutional

A high court in Namibia on Friday declared unconstitutional two colonial-era laws that criminalised same-sex acts between men, in a landmark win for the LGBTQ community in the southern African nation.

The case was brought by Namibian activist Friedel Dausab with the support of UK-based NGO Human Dignity Trust.

Dausab told Reuters after the court's decision he was “just happy”.

“It's a great day for Namibia,” he said. “It won't be a crime to love anymore.”

Rights campaigners say that while convictions under the laws on “sodomy” and “unnatural sexual offences” were relatively rare, they have perpetuated discrimination against the LGBTQ community and made gay men live in fear of arrest.