Africa

WATCH | Can edible insects help fight hunger in DR Congo?

By TimesLIVE - 26 June 2024

Onions, peppers, tomatoes and, larvae. Inside this orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, children are being fed the thick white worms, known locally as mpose.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...