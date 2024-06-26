Onions, peppers, tomatoes and, larvae. Inside this orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, children are being fed the thick white worms, known locally as mpose.
WATCH | Can edible insects help fight hunger in DR Congo?
Onions, peppers, tomatoes and, larvae. Inside this orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, children are being fed the thick white worms, known locally as mpose.
