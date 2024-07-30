Floods inundated displacement camps in Sudan's Kassala, killing several people and impacting more than 10,000, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Floods hit Sudanese displacement camp in Kassala
Floods inundated displacement camps in Sudan's Kassala, killing several people and impacting more than 10,000, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos