Africa

Fire breaks out at another Kenyan school after 17 die in inferno

By Humphrey Malalo and Noor Ali - 08 September 2024
Government pathologist staff carry bodies of pupils who died after a fatal fire at the Hillside Endarasha Academy.
Government pathologist staff carry bodies of pupils who died after a fatal fire at the Hillside Endarasha Academy.
Image: REUTERS/ EDWIN WAITA

A fire broke out at a girls boarding school in a town in central Kenya late on Saturday, leaving at least three students injured and destroying property, the Kenya Red Cross and police said.

The fire follows the death of at least 17 students in a blaze at a boarding primary school, Hillside Endarasha Academy, in Nyeri, also in central Kenya, early on Friday.

“A fire incident has been reported at Isiolo Girls High School, Isiolo County,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a post on the X platform late on Saturday. Early on Sunday, it said the fire had been contained and that three minor injuries had been recorded.

Ugandan runner Cheptegei dies after attack by boyfriend — national Olympic committee

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed in last month's Paris Olympics, has died after being attacked by her boyfriend, the head of ...
Africa
4 days ago

Kenya Police spokesperson Resila Onyango also said late on Saturday that a fire at the school had been contained. She did not say what had caused the blaze.

Moments after the blaze was extinguished, police, fire and rescue squads could be seen using flashlights to search for any students and salvageable property in the burnt dormitories, according to a Reuters witness.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WHO chief says the world needs to 'wake up' and help Sudan | REUTERS
Fisherman says migrant's phone rang as body pulled from Channel | REUTERS