Frelimo extends 50-year rule in Mozambique as it retains power in disputed general election

Mozambique’s ruling party Frelimo has retained power in this month's national election, extending its five-decade rule as the opposition cries fraud.
Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo, 47, will succeed President Filipe Nyusi to become the country’s fifth president since its independence from Portugal in 1975. Nyusi is stepping down after serving the maximum two terms.
Chapo won over 70% of votes, the electoral commission said on Thursday. Venancio Mondlane, backed by the Podemos party, came second with 20% of the votes, displacing former rebel movement Renamo, which had been the official opposition party but whose candidate came third.
Observers have said the October 9 election was not free and fair. An EU mission reported irregularities during counting and alteration of results at the local and district level, problems which have marred most polls since Frelimo first allowed multi-party elections in 1994.
The electoral commission has declined to comment on allegations of vote-rigging.
US urges probe into killings of two Mozambique opposition figures
Mondlane, who claims he is the true winner, has already called for nationwide protests on Thursday and Friday. Political protests in Mozambique are usually forcefully suppressed by police.
Chapo, a lawyer, is seen as a business-friendly choice, who analysts say is likely to maintain the status quo regarding a fight against Islamist insurgents in the north, and partnerships with companies such as Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies, which are trying to get major gas projects off the ground in Mozambique.
The country of nearly 35-million is struggling with a large debt burden and worsening climate shocks, including drought and cyclones.
Reuters
