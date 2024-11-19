A tide of plastic waste flowing into a major hydroelectric dam in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is causing regular power cuts in several major cities, creating a challenge local authorities are battling to solve.
The Ruzizi Dam at the south end of Lake Kivu, which borders Rwanda, supplies the city of Bukavu and others with electricity — and the power outages are hurting local businesses.
The problem is linked to the growing use of plastics coupled with a lack of waste collection in the region. Heavy rainfall causes waste to flow down from the mountainous terrain to the lake, where it collects and blocks the machinery.
“The waste effectively blocks the water. Water has difficulty entering the forced conduits to provide the pressure and speed required for the machines,” Ljovy Mulemangabo, provincial director of national power company Snel, told Reuters.
Every day cleaners attempt to extract the plastic bottles, jerry cans and other debris that causes the dam's machinery to shut down for hours. Despite the efforts, the plastic accumulates and causes outages.
WATCH | Plastic waste chokes DRC dam, causing widespread power cuts
Image: Screengrab from Reuters video
Didier Kabi, provincial minister of environment and green economy, is among those working to find a solution. He told Reuters that requiring households to join a waste collection organisation could help stop plastic accumulating in the lake.
“This will enable us to see to what extent everyone needs to collect their waste at household level,” he said.
Surface-level cleaning isn't enough as the waste accumulates to a depth of 14m, with divers required to clean the river bed to prevent turbine blockages.
Alex Mbilizi, a metalworker in Bukavu, said the lack of power was causing problems.
“Our bosses are pressing us because of delays in completing their orders, and we don't know what to do,” he said.
Reuters
