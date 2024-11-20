A spokesperson for Kenya's national police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ugandan opposition politician kidnapped in Kenya, says wife
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay/ File photo
A prominent Ugandan opposition politician was kidnapped during a book launch in Kenya at the weekend, transferred to Uganda and is being held at a military jail in Kampala, his wife said on Wednesday.
Kizza Besigye has run against Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in four elections and lost each time, though he has rejected the results, alleging fraud and voter intimidation. He has been arrested dozens of times before.
“I request the [government] of Uganda to release my husband Dr Kizza Besigye from where he is being held immediately,” said his wife Winnie Byanyima.
A spokesperson for the Ugandan military could not be immediately reached for comment.
“As police we don't have him, so we can't make any comment,” Ugandan police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told Reuters.
