IMF board approves over $2.7bn loan for DR Congo

By Reuters - 16 January 2025
The International Monetary Fund says it has approved two loans worth more than $2.7bn (R52.13bn) for the DRC. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday its executive board has approved two loans worth together more than $2.7bn (R52.13bn) for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The approval includes about $1.7bn (R32.82bn) under an extended credit facility and about $1bn (R19.31bn) under a resilience and sustainability facility.

Congolese leadership plan to use the funding "to boost growth and create fiscal space for priority investment and social spendings", Kenji Okamura, deputy managing director of the IMF, said in a statement.

