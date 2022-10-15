New MBSA boss keen to increase quality output
But issues with Transnet, harbour impact on service delivery
Premium
By Ted Keenan - 15 October 2022
Andreas Brand, the latest CEO of East London’s Mercedes-Benz plant, is an ambitious man both at work and at play. His short-term recreation goal is running Cape Town’s 2023 Two Ocean Ultra-Marathon, a 56km trek from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian, then back again via the daunting Chapman’s Peak...
New MBSA boss keen to increase quality output
But issues with Transnet, harbour impact on service delivery
Andreas Brand, the latest CEO of East London’s Mercedes-Benz plant, is an ambitious man both at work and at play. His short-term recreation goal is running Cape Town’s 2023 Two Ocean Ultra-Marathon, a 56km trek from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian, then back again via the daunting Chapman’s Peak...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos