Business delegates, officials to brainstorm solutions at ICT indaba
Premium
By Ted Keenan - 21 November 2022
The 4th Industrial Revolution, coupled with the art of managing disruption, is dominating boardroom discussions, giving impetus to the search for solutions to new challenges, Imbizo Group’s CEO, Motse Mfuleni, says...
Business delegates, officials to brainstorm solutions at ICT indaba
The 4th Industrial Revolution, coupled with the art of managing disruption, is dominating boardroom discussions, giving impetus to the search for solutions to new challenges, Imbizo Group’s CEO, Motse Mfuleni, says...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos