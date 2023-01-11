Get the blueprint for entrepreneurial success: win one of 101 bursaries
Arena Academy and the School of Entrepreneurship are giving away bursaries to the 4LIFE Entrepreneurship Mastery Programme worth R19,995 each
Are you looking to start your first business this year? Scale your existing start-up? Or create a side hustle to earn some extra income? Now's your chance to get the expert guidance you need to achieve your entrepreneurship goals.
Arena Academy, a corporate social investment initiative of Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times, has teamed up with the School of Entrepreneurship to give away 101 bursaries to the 4LIFE Entrepreneurship Mastery Programme worth R19,995 each.
Whether you've just finished matric, have a degree, or are tired of the corporate life and want to be your own boss, consider this online programme your blueprint to entrepreneurial success: it'll give you the coaching, knowledge, tools and ongoing support you need to start, scale and sustain a profitable business.
Apply now to stand a chance to win one of 101 bursaries. Here's how:
- Simply click here to visit the School of Entrepreneurship's website and fill in the application form.
- Applications close at 11.59pm on February 19 2023. Ts & Cs apply.
Why should you apply?
The prospect of starting, running and growing a business can be overwhelming. And, if you don’t have an experienced coach to guide you, you may make costly mistakes by guessing instead of following a proven process, waste time chasing dead-end ideas, and end up burning more money than you make. That's a recipe for endless frustration and, potentially, a financial disaster.
64% of South African entrepreneurs say that learning from other entrepreneurs contributes most to their developmentHeavy Chef's 2022 Entrepreneur Education Report
But what if you had a team of world-class coaches, all accomplished entrepreneurs, to guide you by demystifying and simplifying the process?
By signing up for the School of Entrepreneurship's online 4LIFE Entrepreneurship Mastery Programme, you can avoid many of the struggles that the typical business owner goes through because you'll get to plan, launch and run your business alongside seasoned entrepreneurs.
About the 4LIFE Entrepreneurship Mastery Programme
It's practical, takes place online and membership is 'for life'
Practical in nature, the 4LIFE Entrepreneurship Mastery Programme takes place online and will provide you with the expert coaching, know-how and tools you need to start, scale and sustain a business.
The coaching sessions are:
- Hosted live online during the week;
- Streamed daily at 9am (SAST), excluding holidays;
- Recorded and available to watch online 24/7 without limits;
- Interactive with time for a Q&A at the end; and
- Accompanied by assignments, exercises and case studies.
A big perk of this particular programme is that you'll get lifetime access to all the content that's covered — including any future content upgrades — and get ongoing support as you continue your entrepreneurial journey.
It comprises three modules:
Module 1: Start your business
Designed to act as a road map for anyone wanting to start their own business, module 1 begins on March 1 2023 and will run for three months.
It'll cover topics such as:
- Researching and validating business ideas;
- Understanding the market and defining a target audience;
- Designing and developing products or services;
- Crafting a persuasive value proposition;
- Branding, marketing and selling strategies;
- Naming and registering a business (CIPC, B-BBEE, auditors and so on);
- Building a website for lead generation or e-commerce;
- And more — click here to see the full curriculum.
Module 2: Scale your business
Starting on June 1, module 2 will run for six months. During this time, you'll get training from a team of entrepreneurs who will help you with scaling your new business.
It'll cover topics such as:
- Completing an enneagram assessment for self-awareness;
- Cultivating a growth mindset and staying motivated;
- Enhancing creativity through lateral thinking;
- Understanding and managing finances and taxes properly;
- Using customer experience to build a lasting brand;
- Running online ads through platforms such as Google and Facebook;
- Building and leading an effective team;
- Organic social media marketing (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and so on);
- Using video and podcasts in your marketing;
- And more — click here to see the full curriculum.
Module 3: Sustain your business
Lasting indefinitely, module 3 gives you lifetime access to:
- Ongoing “growth hacking” sessions outlining the latest strategies and tactics for building a business;
- Weekly accountability sessions with an accountability coach;
- Monthly mentorship sessions;
- Monthly referral networking meetings with fellow 4LIFE Entrepreneurship Mastery Programme alum;
- A closed Facebook group that's home to an exclusive community of entrepreneurs with whom you can network, exchange ideas and get feedback;
- Inspiring interviews with successful entrepreneurs covering the hottest topics of the day; and
- Reviews of the latest business, sales and marketing tools.
The coaches are world-class
Once enrolled in the 4LIFE Entrepreneurship Mastery Programme, you'll benefit from the expertise and support of a team of coaches, each of whom is an experienced entrepreneur.
These include:
- Marketing and innovation coach Leon Lategan. The School of Entrepreneurship's founder and CEO, he's coached and trained more than 50,000 entrepreneurs, business owners and corporate employees in SA and 21 cities globally.
- Mindset and motivation coach Oscar Emetuei, regarded as one of Africa's top life and business strategists.
- E-commerce coach Warrick Kernes, founder of Insaka eCommerce Academy and Action Gear, an award-winning online store.
- Social entrepreneurship coach Ntsiki Mkhize, author, keynote speaker and founder of MentHer, a global mentorship network for female social entrepreneurs.
- Money coach Unotida Nyoni, financial growth adviser, executive coach, strategy consultant, author and award-winning speaker.
- Lateral thinking coach Verity Price, trainer, facilitator and the 2021 Toastmasters World Champion of Public Speaking.