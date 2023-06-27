×

Business

Auctioneers do brisk trade as cost of living soars

Holding onto biggest asset may be a luxury people buried in debt cannot afford as interest rates head for 12%

By Ted Keenan - 27 June 2023

As interest rates and the cost of living soar, many homeowners have seen their debt levels increase, pressing them to sell their most valuable asset...

